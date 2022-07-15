Patten Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,099 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,099 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.69) to GBX 1,900 ($22.60) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.11) to GBX 1,800 ($21.41) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,850.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

About GSK (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.