Patten Group Inc. Sells 340 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,084,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average is $121.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

