Patten Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 594 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,366 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $490.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $494.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.20. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.12 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.88.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

