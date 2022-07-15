Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,318,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,972 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.70% of Peloton Interactive worth $61,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $127.57.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

