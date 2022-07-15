Perennial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.2% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 12.3% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 18,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 62,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 19.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,422,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $205.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.06. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $391.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.13.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

