Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $398.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Edward Jones began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $479.11.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of Pool stock opened at $369.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.41 and its 200-day moving average is $431.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pool will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.