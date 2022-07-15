Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, a growth of 3,186.5% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Powered Brands stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Powered Brands has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Powered Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 191,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Powered Brands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,338,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 111,570 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Powered Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 767,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 67,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Powered Brands by 1,120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 326,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 299,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

