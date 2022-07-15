ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth $112,000.

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $16.47 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

