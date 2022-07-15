Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,450 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,450 ($17.25) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRU. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($19.80) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.03) target price on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 1,475 ($17.54) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.04) price target on Prudential in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,678.64 ($19.96).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 962.60 ($11.45) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1,384.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 991.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,096.24. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 881 ($10.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,566 ($18.63).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

