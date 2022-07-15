Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 80,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

QRVO opened at $98.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.87. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.16 and a 1 year high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

