ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total transaction of $1,866,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at $22,683,426.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,660 shares of company stock worth $6,411,058. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $221.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.79. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.67.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.