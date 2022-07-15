Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.51% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $61,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.18%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

