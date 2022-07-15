Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 16,308 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,637 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,308 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Twitter by 452.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,022,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,203,000 after buying an additional 189,588 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

TWTR stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 157.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.