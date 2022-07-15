Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Target Price to C$48.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STZHF. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stelco to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of STZHF stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. Stelco has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

