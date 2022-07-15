ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Position Decreased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 24.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ScanSource by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.49. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $41.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $676,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $69,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,898.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $220,372 in the last 90 days. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

