Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.0% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $145.27 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $348.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

