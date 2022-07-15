Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

