Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 18,065 Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TALK. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

TALK stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. Talkspace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.36 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 49.10% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

