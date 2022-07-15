Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 35,934 Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Sciencast Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Xeris Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,508,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,289.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $191.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 258.57% and a negative net margin of 217.81%. The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

