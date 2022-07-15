Sciencast Management LP Buys New Shares in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $108,767,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $16,599,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Blend Labs by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,136,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 644,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $3,183,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $1,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

BLND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Blend Labs stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $582.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

