Sciencast Management LP Buys New Stake in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

In other OppFi news, Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,475.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 14,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $38,901.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,705.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 157,712 shares of company stock worth $495,254. Corporate insiders own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OPFI opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.55 million. Analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

