Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 14,249 Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.42 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.75 million, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

