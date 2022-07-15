Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 17,215 Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

