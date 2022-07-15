Sciencast Management LP Has $102,000 Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,381 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 786,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $874,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in GrafTech International by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 624,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 229,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

EAF opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 557.82%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

