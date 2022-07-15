Sciencast Management LP Invests $53,000 in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,095,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,908,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 120,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 55,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jules A. Maltz acquired 75,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $274,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMS opened at $5.43 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

