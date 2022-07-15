Sciencast Management LP Invests $80,000 in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Air Lines Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth about $241,285,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:UP opened at $2.02 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Wheels Up Experience Profile (Get Rating)
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.
