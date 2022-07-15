Sciencast Management LP Invests $85,000 in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACHR. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $20,444,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $37,853,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.90 and a quick ratio of 20.90. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $10.53.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

