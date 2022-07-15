Sciencast Management LP Invests $99,000 in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Separately, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth $696,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRDY. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nerdy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 503,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,291.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $195,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,037,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,105,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,095,965 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,291. Insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRDY opened at $2.26 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

