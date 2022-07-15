Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in AvePoint in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $797.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $50.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.28.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

