Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWH. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

ESS Tech stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

