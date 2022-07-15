Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOCO. Comerica Bank bought a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $495,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $3,470,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 64,318 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $171.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.27. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $10.07.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.04.
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
