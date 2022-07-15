Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOCO. Comerica Bank bought a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $495,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $3,470,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 64,318 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $171.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.27. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $270.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.57 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.04.

GoHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.