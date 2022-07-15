Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZEV. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth about $21,102,000. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 709,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 164,976 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $818,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lightning eMotors news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 29,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $103,646.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZEV opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Lightning eMotors had a negative net margin of 385.50% and a negative return on equity of 332.46%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

