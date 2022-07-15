Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Markforged by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markforged currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

MKFG stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. Markforged Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $357.07 million, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

