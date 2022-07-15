Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Well by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in American Well by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 619,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 116,727 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in American Well by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.22.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $145,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,509,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $47,994.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 859,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,442.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 670,736 shares of company stock worth $2,833,577 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

