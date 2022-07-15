Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,568 Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,391,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 352,396 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 435,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 61,180 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 121,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $501.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

