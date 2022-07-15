Sciencast Management LP Takes $40,000 Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRTY opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.35. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $432.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.80 million. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 68.71% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 444,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $644,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,557,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

