Sciencast Management LP Takes $88,000 Position in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,995,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,907,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Founder Collective GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adam Rothstein bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $75,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,929.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Coleman bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $207,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 565,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,595.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BZFD shares. Cowen dropped their price target on BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BZFD opened at $1.69 on Friday. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $91.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BuzzFeed, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

