Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,989,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 348,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 153,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 65,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FINV opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $385.97 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 24.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.27 to $5.33 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects unserved individual borrowers with financial institutions and investors. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

