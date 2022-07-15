Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RIGL opened at $1.24 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $213.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 99.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,776 shares in the company, valued at $960,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIGL. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.34.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.