Scotiabank Cuts Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$34.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of PARXF stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

