Scotiabank Lowers Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$34.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.06.

PRMRF stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 3.09.

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

