Scotiabank Raises Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$7.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CWEGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.30.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

