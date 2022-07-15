Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at Citigroup

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $105.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.68.

STX stock opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

