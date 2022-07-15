Seaview Investment Managers LLC Buys Shares of 47,890 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.6% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $150.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.88. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.