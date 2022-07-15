Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 273 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.27 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.86 and its 200 day moving average is $153.03. The company has a market capitalization of $348.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

