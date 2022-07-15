Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.73) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 813.60 ($9.68).

TM17 stock opened at GBX 404.40 ($4.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 408.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 533.14. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 370 ($4.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 870 ($10.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £588.78 million and a PE ratio of 2,200.00.

About Team17 Group (Get Rating)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

