Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Epwin Group stock opened at GBX 76.80 ($0.91) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.06. Epwin Group has a 1-year low of GBX 75.08 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 121.60 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £111.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.56.

Epwin Group Company Profile

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

