Short Interest in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Grows By 2,516.9%

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 866,200 shares, an increase of 2,516.9% from the June 15th total of 33,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:ASZ opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

