Short Interest in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Grows By 3,319.4%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a growth of 3,319.4% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

