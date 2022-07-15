Short Interest in Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Rises By 2,446.2%

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 2,446.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PUBGY opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a $0.5066 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
About Publicis Groupe (Get Rating)
Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.
