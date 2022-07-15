Short Interest in Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Rises By 2,446.2%

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 2,446.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PUBGY opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a $0.5066 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PUBGY. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($77.00) to €78.00 ($78.00) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($65.00) to €63.00 ($63.00) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($70.00) to €67.00 ($67.00) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

About Publicis Groupe (Get Rating)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.